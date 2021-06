Sting

“Being apart juices the relationship,” Sting said of wife Trudie Syler in Harper’s Bazaar‘s February 2011 issue. “When we see each other, it’s romance. I don’t think pedestrian sex is very interesting. There’s a playfulness we have; I like the theater of sex. I like to look good. I like her to dress up. I like to dress her up.” Sting doesn’t do romance, he added: “We like tawdry.”