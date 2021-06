Wilmer Valderrama

During a March 27, 2006 radio interview with Howard Stern, the former That ’70s Show star claimed he bedded Lindsay Lohan, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ashlee Simpson. “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie,” Valderrama said. He referred to Simpson as a “screamer” in the sack and claimed that Lohan was a “big fan of waxing.”