Ali Wentworth

The actress-comedian revealed in her book Go Ask Ali that she enjoys a healthy sex life with her husband, veteran journalist George Stephanopoulos. “The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex? I have lost friends with this question,” she wrote. “The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog. One of them always slams her first down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”