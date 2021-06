Kelly Clarkson

The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli asked her former coach about the last thing she does before bed every night during a round of “Ask Me Anything” on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019. Her response? “I was single for many years. So, I have children [now], and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie, that’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural.”