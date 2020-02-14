Hannah Brown

Cameron finished as the Bachelorette’s runner-up during season 15 in 2019. The exes reconnected at the live After the Final Rose special in July 2019 after Brown broke off her engagement to Jed Wyatt. Us exclusively revealed days later that the two met for a drink at her home in Los Angeles, where he spent the night. However, they did not get back together, thanks to his budding romance with Hadid.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” Brown told Us at the time. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”