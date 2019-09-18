Peter Weber

And the most eligible bachelor of all? Pilot Pete! The new Bachelor will be handing out roses instead of accepting them. In addition to flying and having sex in windmills, Weber, 28, who starred on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, also loves dogs, football and line dancing. While some members of Bachelor Nation were hoping Mike Johnson would front the newest season, the most recent Bachelor, Colton Underwood, thinks ABC made the right choice. “He has a lot of qualities that are needed in the Bachelor,” Underwood told Us in August.