November 2012

Justin and Gomez called it quits for the first time after more than a year together in November 2012.

“Selena broke up with Justin about a week ago. It’s been a really challenging experience over the last year because of their crazy schedules,” an insider told Us at the time. “Selena definitely had some major trust issues with Justin. They are [young] … it changes from day to day. Right now it is a break and tomorrow it could be back on knowing them .. it’s hard to say how they will end up.”