Podcast

Breaking Down Justin Bieber’s Romances With Ex Selena Gomez and Wife Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline

By
Justin Bieber Romances With Selena Gomez Hailey Baldwin Timeline
 Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
13
14 / 13

November 2012

Justin and Gomez called it quits for the first time after more than a year together in November 2012.

 

“Selena broke up with Justin about a week ago. It’s been a really challenging experience over the last year because of their crazy schedules,” an insider told Us at the time. “Selena definitely had some major trust issues with Justin. They are [young] … it changes from day to day. Right now it is a break and tomorrow it could be back on knowing them .. it’s hard to say how they will end up.”

Back to top