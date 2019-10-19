Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More

Dan Horton

Gaga moved on from Carino by locking lips with Dan Horton in July 2019. The audio engineer and the Oscar winner kept a low profile throughout their relationship. They attended a The Cure and The Pixies concert in August 2019, and the “Poker Face” singer shared a snapshot from one of their date nights via her Instagram Story in September 2019.

Us broke the news in October 2019 that the two split. The American Horror Story alum confirmed the breakup at the time by calling herself “a single lady” on her Instagram Story.