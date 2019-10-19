Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More

Taylor Kinney

The “Million Reasons” singer met the Chicago Fire star in July 2011 on the set of her “Yoü & I” music video. After dating for more than three years, Gaga and Kinney got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015. The following year, however, the twosome split.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” Gaga wrote on Instagram in July 2016. “Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

While the actor praised Gaga for A Star Is Born’s success while chatting with Us in October 2018, Kinney made headlines for “liking” a shady Instagram comment, which read, “Stoked you got away from Gaga #Hollyweird,” in February 2019.