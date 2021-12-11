December 2021

The rap star recalled a “bad” injury while trying to impress the actress before the pair started seeing one another.

“[My coccyx injury] was also right when I started to date Megan and I was holding it together,” he explained on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It was a bad night. I won the beer pong match [with Post Malone], I went home [and] Travis [Barker] got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it, and I was like, ‘Ah, check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand. You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out.’”

He added at the time, “And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand.’”