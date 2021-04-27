May 2021

The couple raised eyebrows in February 2021 when the rapper revealed that he wears a necklace with Fox’s blood in it around his neck. Three months later, Kelly explained why that gift means so much to him while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship,” the musician said in May 2021. “I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’” As a result, the mother of three gave him the pendant, which he carries with him when he isn’t wearing it. “Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA,” he added.