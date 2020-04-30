2020

During the coronavirus quarantine in March 2020, a source told Us that Jim was not happy with Meghan’s decision to fly the couple’s three kids out to Los Angeles without his knowledge as he remained isolated in Missouri. “Meghan took the kids to California unbeknownst to Jim. He can’t see his kids and he’s not going to travel,” an insider told Us. “She can’t do that without talking to him first and Jim is saying that this was not discussed with him before she did it.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s rep told Us that she had previously obtained permission to take the children from Missouri on “a preapproved trip, signed off on by the guardian ad litem.”