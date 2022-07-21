July 2022

King revealed that she and Edmonds have a “horrible” relationship, more than two years after their divorce. “We have [a worse] relationship than we did when we split up,” she said during an appearance on Caroline Stanbury’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast at the time. “It’s horrible. It’s so detrimental for the kids [and] for us as individuals.”

In fact, things between the pair are so tense that King revealed they communicate solely through the court-monitored app My Family Wizard. “It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” King said. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”