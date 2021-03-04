A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

2016

Meghan’s official introduction as Harry’s girlfriend was when the first sign of trouble began as the palace released a statement condemning the “wave of abuse and harassment” the actress received in the press.

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm,” the November 2016 statement read. “He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.”

The following month, reports surfaced that the palace wasn’t happy Meghan sported an “H” initial necklace during a December 2016 outing as it perpetuated additional headlines about their romance.