A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

January 2020

Harry and Meghan announced their plans to stop working for the queen in January 2020. Reports suggested that the queen wasn’t happy with the pair going public with their announcement so quickly.

“The website took everyone, even their communications team, by surprise. Aides and family members knew the couple wanted to step back, but the public website, which laid out the details of their new half in-half-out model as if it were a done deal, put the Queen in a difficult position,” Finding Freedom claimed.

The couple subsequently went back and forth with the queen over the use of the “Sussex Royal” name as the pair initially tried to trademark their then-charity, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the couple said in a statement in February 2020.

A source told Us at the time that the queen was “so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time.”