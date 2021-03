October 2018

Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2018. Three days before they confirmed the news, the duo attended Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The princess was reportedly unhappy with the twosome for discussing the pregnancy at her nuptials. “It didn’t go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” Scobie and Durand wrote.