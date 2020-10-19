On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons
The model and the NBA star were first linked in May 2018. Four months later, the first signs of trouble kicked in, with a source confirming to Us Weekly that the pair called it quits. “Kendall just loves being with her friends. That’s her main priority right now,” the insider told Us at the time. In the months after their initial breakup, the pair started “hooking up” again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was even spotted hanging out with the pro athlete’s mom at a handful of Philadelphia 76ers games. Alas, come May 2019, the former couple split again. “Things have wound down between them,” said another insider. “They aren’t seeing each other anymore.”Back to top