On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model were first linked in May 2017 following his split from Kourtney Kardashian. The couple moved in together in Calabasas, California, and Richie made appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Disick’s E! show Flip It Like Disick. Us confirmed in May 2020 that they called it quits after the Talentless founder’s brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility. Two months later, the pair appeared to be back on again, after being spotted at a 4th of July bash together in Malibu. Us confirmed in mid-August 2020, however, that they were “spending time apart.”