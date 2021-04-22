‘One Tree Hill’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years

Sophia Bush

Bush and Murray were officially married from April 2005 to December 2006, but they separated only five months into their marriage. She went on to date Jon Foster from 2006 to 2007 and her One Tree Hill costar James Lafferty from 2008 to 2009. In 2010, she dated One Tree Hill’s Austin Nichols on and off for four years. The pair called it quits in 2012.

The activist dated Google programming manager Dan Fredinburg from 2013 to 2014 and remained close friends until his death in 2015.

From 2014 to 2016, Bush dated her Chicago P.D. costar Jesse Lee Soffer. In 2020, she was spotted holding hands with Grant Hughes.