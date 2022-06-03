2022

Harry and Meghan made their first trip to the U.K. as a family of four in early June to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, making their first official appearance at a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Though William and Kate were also in attendance at the event, the quartet did not sit together in the church.

“Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” an insider told Us at the time. It was the palace’s decision, they added, “to keep them on opposite sides of [the] cathedral to avoid any unwanted attention” after the two couples were “scrutinized” during the 2020 Commonwealth Day Service, which was Harry and Meghan’s final official engagement as senior royals.