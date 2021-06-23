Scandals

From Cheating Scandals to Clapbacks: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Ups and Downs

By
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Commemorate 14th Anniversary With Must-See Throwbacks
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Fox Network's TCA Summer Press Tour party on August 7, 2019. Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock
21
18 / 21
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

2020

The couple celebrated 14 years of marriage in May 2020. “My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!” Spelling gushed via Instagram. “Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime. I love you with all my heart and soul. Always Your TT Girl xoxo #anniversary #14years #soulmate #happyaniversary❤️”

Back to top