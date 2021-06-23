2020

The couple celebrated 14 years of marriage in May 2020. “My partner in crime and my best friend. You are an amazing papa bear and I love that you always have my back no matter what!” Spelling gushed via Instagram. “Thank you for loving me and I promise I am still fun! Life just gets stressful sometimes but thru it all we have each other. One day we will get back to Fiji where we became husband and wife and started our journey of a lifetime. I love you with all my heart and soul. Always Your TT Girl xoxo #anniversary #14years #soulmate #happyaniversary❤️”