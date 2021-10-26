2021

In June 2021, the “9021OMG” podcast host addressed speculation about her marriage for the first time when pal Jeff Lewis inquired about Spelling wearing her wedding ring again.

“What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things OK?” he asked on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?”

Spelling revealed that her “kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” adding that McDermott is “in a room” at their home. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” she explained. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms, yes.”