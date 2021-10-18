Lala Kent and Randall Emmett: A Timeline of Their Relationship

2020

Kent and Emmett were forced to cancel their April 18, 2020, nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today would be the day I’d be heading to our wedding location to start prepping and getting settled in with my mama and mama-in-law to-be. I know people have been affected by this in much bigger ways. I do feel sad today, though,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I haven’t experienced anything that I should have. Bachelorette party, bridal shower. It’s just all very weird.”

While the twosome was determined to exchange vows in 2020, Emmett confirmed to Us in August that they rescheduled to July 2021.

“It was this weird thing because it was April, obviously, and then we pushed it to September or October, and we thought that life would be somewhat back to normal [by then]. That obviously wasn’t true,” he told Us. “So she called me up one day, and she was like, ‘Babe, we have to move this wedding.’ And I was like, ‘No, we’re not moving. We’ll have it with five people.’ And she’s like, ‘No, you don’t want that version of this wedding. So we need to do the right thing.’”