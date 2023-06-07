Clapping back. Whoopi Goldberg had a hilarious reaction to Tom Sandoval’s controversial comments about how Vanderpump Rules costar Lala Kent conceived her now-2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

“Tom Sandoval said something at the end of [the] last episode, basically accusing you of pulling out your IUD and getting pregnant with your now-child because another former cast member was pregnant, and you were basically competing for the limelight,” cohost Alyssa Farah told the Give Them Lala author, 32, on the Tuesday, June 6, episode of The View.

Before Kent could respond to Sandoval’s comments, Goldberg, 67, chimed in, asking, “Does he not know how an IUD works?” The Sister Act star continued: “Tom, babe. You can’t pull it out yourself. You need — what the …”

Kent, for her part, was amused by Goldberg’s response. “I’m so happy that Whoopi took that question,” she said on the ABC talk show. “Amazing.”

Sandoval, 40, was heavily criticized by Kent and more Pump Rules stars during the season 10 reunion for his affair with costar Raquel Leviss, which prompted his split from Ariana Madix after nine years together. In response to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder calling him a “narcissist” and a “moron,” the bar owner stated, “You’re a f—king moron. You pulled your IUD the day you found out Stassi [Schroeder] was pregnant.”

Kent announced she was expecting her first child with now-ex Randall Emmett in September 2020, a few months after former Pump Rules cast member Schroeder, 34, announced she was pregnant with her and Beau Clark’s first child. Kent gave birth to her daughter, Ocean, in March 2021, two months after Schroeder and Clark, 43 — who are currently expecting their second child — welcomed their daughter, Hartford, 2.

Though the Utah native missed Sandoval’s insult while filming the reunion, she responded to his actions after the episode aired on May 31. “Tonight is the second time that I have seen Sandoval diminish the conception of my beautiful, magical daughter. I’m disgusted. It makes me sit here and question who the f—k raised you and how they must be sitting there going, ‘Do we really gotta claim this f—king guy? Really?’” she said via an Instagram Story video.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host continued: “I’m so glad that I didn’t hear that at the reunion, because I tell you what, these mama bear paws woulda mauled the f—k out of him. Sandoval, you better watch your f—king tongue. When you talk about me, you keep my daughter out of your mouth. That’s where I f—king draw the line. You can come for me all day long. You leave her out of this.”

She wrapped up her statement by calling Ocean “the best thing that ever f—king happened to me,” telling Sandoval, “How dare you.”

Kent and Emmett, 52, called it quits in October 2021. The film producer was later accused of mistreating assistants, exchanging movie roles for sex and more serious allegations in a June 2022 exposé by the Los Angeles Times. Emmett — who has denied the allegations made against him — is the subject of the recent Hulu documentary The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump, which premiered on the streamer last month.

Kent, meanwhile, has been heavily critical of Sandoval after news broke of his affair with Leviss, 28, in March. Two months later, she called the TomTom cofounder a “clown” after photos of him talking on the phone with Leviss were shared online.

“Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f—red up and bang his Side Chicks,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on May 29. “Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex. He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply. He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because ashes loved and care about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.