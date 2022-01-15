James Lafferty

Lafferty gained fame as Lucas’ half-brother, Nathan Scott, on One Tree Hill. He appeared on the series, which ran on both The WB and The CW, from 2003 to 2012. The California native has since starred on Crisis, Underground, The Haunting of Hill House, The Right Stuff and Everyone Is Doing Great. Lafferty began his directing career with OTH and later worked on The Royals and Hulu’s Everyone Is Doing Great, which he cowrote with former OTH costar Stephen Colletti. The actors are also both executive producers on the project.

The Small Town Crime actor proposed to actress Alexandra Park, whom he met in 2015 while directing The Royals, in September 2020. The real-life partners play a married couple on Everyone Is Doing Great.