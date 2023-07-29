Tristan Thompson is celebrating his and ex Khloé Kardashian’s son Tatum’s 1st birthday with a sweet tribute and batch of new family photos.

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son,” Thompson, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 29. “You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages.”

He continued: “You are the reason that I began my story. The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum, your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!”

Alongside Thompson’s meaningful caption, the Los Angeles Lakers center included a carousel of photos with the 12-month-old. In the snaps, Thompson held Tatum in his arms as they beamed for the camera. The father-son duo also matched in their respective Ray-Ban sunglasses. While Thompson’s shades were black to go with her velour shirt, Tatum wore a beige pair that perfectly coordinated with his brown outfit.

Thompson and Kardashian, 39 — who split for good following the NBA star’s 2021 paternity scandal — threw a blow-out birthday bash for Tatum one day earlier on Friday, July 28.

“We are here at the hunk’s birthday,” Kardashian said in an Instagram Story video from her backyard, showing off the astronaut-themed decorations. “And look who’s here: Miss Chef K, whipping it up! Let’s see a little bit of everything, woo! Look at that food. It’s all in shapes.”

Kardashian and Thompson were also joined at the party by their firstborn, 5-year-old daughter True, and Thompson’s 6-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. Thompson is also the father of son Theo, 18 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Thompson and Kardashian dated on and off between 2016 and 2021. They called it quits after news broke that Nichols, 31, sued Thompson for child support and claimed that he fathered her son. Prior to the lawsuit, Kardashian and Thompson had done an embryo transfer with their surrogate to conceive Tatum. He arrived in July 2022 with Kardashian — who did not know about the scandal during the pregnancy — and Thompson agreeing to coparent both Tatum and True.

Thompson — who lived down the block from Kardashian and their kids — has since moved into her mansion with his youngest brother, Amari. (Thompson received custody of his 17-year-old sibling following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, earlier this year.)

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” Kardashian said during the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday, July 27. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”