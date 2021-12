Salma Hayek

The actress welcomed her daughter, Valentina, in 2007 at 41 — and put on 50 pounds during her pregnancy. “I gained so much weight, I got an opportunity to see myself completely disfigured in many different ways — for a very good reason — and I don’t regret it for a second,” Hayek told Glamour in 2013. “That’s when I started appreciating my body. The things that I used to criticize, they were not that bad after all.”