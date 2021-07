Chrissy Teigen

“I would have preferred to have had 21-year-old eggs over 28-year-old eggs, but that’s the way it worked out for us,” Teigen told Bustle in April 2021 of her fertility struggles. “But of course, it feels weird to tell a 20-year-old, ‘You have to freeze your eggs!’ when [getting pregnant] can happen for so many people.”