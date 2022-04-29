Andy Cohen

The Real Housewives producer revealed in December 2018 that he hired a surrogate to carry his child. “I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen viewers at the time, noting that family is “everything” to him.

Cohen welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen, in February 2019. The TV host surprised fans in April 2022 when he announced the arrival of his second child, a baby girl named Lucy, via a surrogate. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.