Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

After announcing their split in April 2018, the Step Up costars finalized their divorce two years later.

At the time, Us obtained court paperwork that outlined their coparenting approach for their daughter. Per the February 2020 docs, Everly would split her time between Tatum and Dewan during the week and alternate weekends at her parents’ respective houses.

It was also noted that the duo would rely on Our Family Wizard to help their communication.