Adam Levine

“There’s two kinds of men: There are men who are f-cking misogynist pigs, and then there are men who just really love women, who think they’re the most amazing people in the world. And that’s me,” the famous womanizer and Maroon 5 frontman told Details in June 2012. “Maybe the reason I was promiscuous, and wanted to sleep with a lot of them, is that I love them so much.”