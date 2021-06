Diane von Fürstenberg

Diane von Fürstenberg opened up about her 1980s fling with Richard Gere on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2019, as host Cohen played a game of “DVF or WTF?” with fellow guest Julianne Moore. “I’m going to go with ‘What the f–k?’” Moore said, doubting the gossip that the fashion designer hooked up with Gere. “Well, it was a f–k,” von Fürstenberg replied, setting the record straight.