Lyssa Chapman and Leiana Evensen

Chapman, the daughter of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman and ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, eloped with her partner in Hawaii on June 3.

“It was literally a dream day,” Lyssa gushed, in part, via Instagram several days later. “The best part is @leiana13 is my freaking WIFE !! I’m so happy, blessed, filled with love and gratitude. I never thought I was worthy or capable of this kind of love. The vibration I feel in my body hasn’t stopped since I met her and if you’re reading this from a dark place know that your happy beginning is out there somewhere too. 🌈”