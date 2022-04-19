Jennifer Garner and John Miller: A Timeline of Their Relationship

It’s Getting Serious

In October 2021, an insider told Us that friends of the couple think an engagement could be coming in the near future. “Jen and John are serious,” the source said. “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed.”

Miller’s life outside of Hollywood has also been a major bonus for Garner, the insider added. “It’s hard to remember Jen being this happy, and she definitely feels safe and secure with John, who’s unlike anyone else she’s ever dated,” the source explained. “He’s hugely successful in his own right, of course, and she loves his mature and measured take on life. Being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needed in a partner.”