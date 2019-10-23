2013-2015

After reconnecting in April 2013, the Drew clothing designer and the Wizards of Waverly Place star got back together. For the next two years, their relationship was very on-again, off-again.

“I was 18 years old, and it was my first love. The older I get, I’m guarding certain things more. After being put through the scrutiny, I understand what it is,” Gomez told V magazine in February 2015. “When you’re young and you’re being told so many different things … it almost felt like all we had was each other, like the world was against us, in a way. It was really weird but it was incredible. I would never take it back in a million years. You live and you learn, you know?”