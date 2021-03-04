A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

January 2017

While sources told Us that things went well when Harry introduced Meghan to William and Kate in January 2017, things took a turn when the eldest brother felt they were moving too fast. Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in their book, Finding Freedom, that Harry was “pissed off” when William suggested he was “blindsided by lust.” William reportedly told his brother to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” which upset Harry.

“Some felt it was an overreaction,” the book read. “But then, this sums them up as people — William, the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.”