Chelsea Meissner

The hairstylist dated costar Austen on and off during seasons 4 and 5 of the Bravo show, which aired from 2017 to 2018. During their relationship, Shep hit on Chelsea, but the pair never became anything more than friends.

The Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, native, who left the series in 2020 ahead of season 7, went public with sailor Nick Dana in 2018. She later spoke about the long-distance romance during season 6 of the series but hasn’t posted any photos of him since their trip to El Salvador in January 2020.