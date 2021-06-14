Landon Clements

Landon was married to British businessman James Maby for five years before she joined the cast in 2015. The interior designer left the show in 2017 after season 4 and moved to California to start a career in residential real estate. While on the series, rumors surfaced that Landon and Thomas had sparked a romantic relationship, but she claimed they were just friends after knowing him for years.

She also had a playful relationship with Shep, who she has known since college, telling him during season 3 that she was “in love” with him.