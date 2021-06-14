Shep Rose

Shep has a reputation for being one of the cast’s biggest flirts and a total ladies’ man. Ahead of the show, he dated Danni, whom he’s remained close friends with for years. He has had flirtations with former costars Landon and Chelsea, but nothing ever came from either romance.

The Average Expectations author most notably had an on-again, off-again hookup with Kathryn for years, but they never crossed over into something serious. He briefly dated the winner of his short-lived spinoff, RelationShep, Bella Clark in 2018.

Shep confirmed his relationship with Taylor Ann Green in May 2020 after sparking relationship speculation earlier that year. Taylor made her Southern Charm debut in season 7, which premiered the same year. In January 2021, the TV personality admitted that he cheated on Taylor by kissing an ex but revealed during the season 7 reunion that they are still together.