Gretchen Rossi

After four seasons on RHOC, Gretchen left the series in 2013 ahead of season 9. While she made a brief cameo during season 12, her focus has shifted to becoming a mother. The handbag designer opened up to Us Weekly on multiple occasions about her IVF journey with her fiancé Slade Smiley. “It was a very, very difficult process for me. A lot harder than I had anticipated,” the former reality star told Us in February 2018. “The first time that we did it, we actually had 14 embryos that six hours before we were going to implant them, or one of them in me, we lost all of them.” As for her relationship with Slade, Gretchen told Us in June 2018 that she is “thankful [she has] an amazing partner to go through [IVF] with.”

Gretchen announced in December 2018 that she and Slade were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed daughter Skylar in July 2019. In April 2021, the former reality star told Us that while she wants more children, she’d like to wait a bit before implanting her remaining embryo.

“The thought of having another baby, absolutely, I love the thought of it,” Gretchen said. “We do have one more genetically sound embryo that, in a way, I kind of would feel guilty if I didn’t implant. God blessed us with this beautiful other embryo, but right now at this very moment, I still need a little bit more time to manage with Skylar. She’s a lot of work, bless her heart.”