Babies

Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins

By
twins marcia cross
Marcia Cross and her two daughters Eden and Savannah arrive at the Grammy nominees for Children's Music Spoken Word benefit for Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation at The Mint on February 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Wireimage
24
20 / 24

Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney

Eden and Savannah, February 20, 2007

Back to top