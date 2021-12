Bridget Marquardt

“When I was 34, I went and had my eggs harvested,” the former Playboy model exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2011. “Looking back, I was like, ‘It was easy,’ but it wasn’t that easy. It’s a lot of medication, a lot of hormones. You have to inject yourself in the stomach and I’m so terrified of needles! It was a difficult thing for me to do.”