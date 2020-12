Rita Ora

The former America’s Next Top Model host added that she wants a large family in the future. Ora went on to tell The Sunday Times in December 2020 that she first froze her eggs at age 24, and it did “hurt.” She explained that she wasn’t “the best with hormones,” adding, “I don’t want to feel the pressure of, ‘Oh, gosh, we’re running out of time.’ It’s not fair that we have to feel that, you know? And men sort of go around town, like, not thinking about it.”