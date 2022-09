Abbie Herbert and Josh Herbert

The TikTok stars announced in September that they were expecting their second child together.

“Baby Herbert #2 coming in 2023 💕You can watch my reaction to finding out I’m pregnant on our YouTube channel,” Abbie wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the couple holding up a sonogram.

She added, “We are so blessed to be growing our little family & can’t wait to bring you on this adventure with us! 🫶.”