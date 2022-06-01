Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The Hills alums exclusively revealed to Us on June 1 that they’re expecting their second child in December after years of trying. “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” pregnant Montag told Us, referring to the couple’s 4-year-old son. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”