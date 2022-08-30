Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar

The couple are the latest members of the Duggar family to announce that they are expecting. “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!” Jeremiah shared via Instagram on August 30 alongside photos from his and Hannah’s maternity shoot. The violinist added in her own post: “God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”