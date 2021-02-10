Pregnancies Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza February 10, 2021 Courtesy Cassie/Instagram 24 1 / 24 Cassie The singer matched her white crop top and shorts to her face mask in a February 9 mirror selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News