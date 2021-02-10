Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

By
Budding Bellies Cassie Pregnant Stars 2021 Bump Pics
 Courtesy Cassie/Instagram
24
1 / 24
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Cassie

The singer matched her white crop top and shorts to her face mask in a February 9 mirror selfie.

Back to top