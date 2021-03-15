Pregnancies Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Katherine Webb/Instagram 34 1 / 34 Katherine Webb “T-minus three weeks, dude,” the former pageant queen captioned a March 15 mirror selfie. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Never Forget! Look Back at Hollywood’s Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News