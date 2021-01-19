Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

By
Scheana Shay Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps 2021
 Courtesy Scheana Shay/Instagram
19
18 / 19
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Scheana Shay

The “Good as Gold” singer rocked an open bathrobe and nothing else in a January 2 mirror selfie.

Back to top