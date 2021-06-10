Cara Delevingne

The Her Smell actress opened up about her sex life to RuPaul on the VH1 star’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast in March 2019. “I, like, as a person, generally I’m really good at giving love and not receiving it and I’m kind of the same bed as well,” she said. “There’s a part of where I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure or love or things like that, and so I just kind of like to give.” The model also says the act tops her social calendar: “I’d rather have sex than go out now.”