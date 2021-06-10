Love Lives

Celebrity Sex Confessions

By
Celebrity Sex Confessions Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
57
26 / 57
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Cara Delevingne

The Her Smell actress opened up about her sex life to RuPaul on the VH1 star’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast in March 2019. “I, like, as a person, generally I’m really good at giving love and not receiving it and I’m kind of the same bed as well,” she said. “There’s a part of where I find it quite difficult to receive pleasure or love or things like that, and so I just kind of like to give.” The model also says the act tops her social calendar: “I’d rather have sex than go out now.” 

Back to top